Video Of Man Getting Thrashed Is From Haryana, Not From Jodhpur

Two videos of the same incident are being shared on social media with a claim that a Hindu man was brutally thrashed by Muslims in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The text along with the video goes on to target Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot referring to the clashes that broke out in Jodhpur on the occasion of Eid.

The video shows a group of people beating up a man with sticks and rods and later throwing him in an open drain. This same incident is also being shared with a different claim that states that it happened in Bangladesh.