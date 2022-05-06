ADVERTISEMENT

2012 Photo of Muslims Offering Namaz on Road in Mumbai Shared as Recent

The photo is from 2012 which showed Muslims offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan in Mumbai.

Arpita Ghosh
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
2012 Photo of Muslims Offering Namaz on Road in Mumbai Shared as Recent
i

A photo of Muslims offering namaz (prayers) on road is being shared on social media with the claim that namaz was offered on road this Ramzan at the Bandra railway station (West) in Mumbai.

The photo is being shared to take a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra saying that it is allowing namaz on the road but playing the Hanuman Chalisa (prayer verses for Lord Hanuman) on loudspeakers is not allowed in the state.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, where Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party, has threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa in loudspeakers in retaliation of azan being played in loudspeakers in mosques across the state.

Also Read

Old Video From Bareilly Falsely Shared as UP Police Thrashing Men in Saharanpur

Old Video From Bareilly Falsely Shared as UP Police Thrashing Men in Saharanpur
ADVERTISEMENT

However, we found that the photo is from 2012 and is being falsely linked to the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state. Moreover, in 2012, the state was led by Prithviraj Chavan from the Congress Party.

CLAIM

The photo is being shared along with the claim that reads, 'Bandra Railway Station (West) in Mumbai, but Hanuman Chalisa is not allowed. Read the Hanuman Chalisa at your home, because roads are blocked.'

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://archive.is/N9ReT">here</a>.&nbsp;</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

More archived links from Facebook and Twitter can be seen here, here, here and here.

Also Read

No, This Man Wasn’t Attacked for Not Participating in Iftar Party in Bangladesh

No, This Man Wasn’t Attacked for Not Participating in Iftar Party in Bangladesh

WHAT WE FOUND

We conducted a reverse image search on the photo and a Yandex search result led us to the photo on Getty Images.

The image was created on 17 August 2012 and the caption read, "Indian Muslims offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan outside the Bandra railway station in Mumbai on August 17, 2012. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan."

The photo was credited to Punit Paranjpe from AFP.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The photo is from 2012.&nbsp;</p></div>

The photo is from 2012. 

(Source: Getty Images/Screenshot)

Moreover, the state was led by Congress' Prithviraj Chavan in 2012 (from 11 November 2010 to 26 September 2014).

Clearly, an old from Mumbai showing Muslims offering namaz on road is being shared on social media linking it to the present context.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!

Fact-Check: Jawaharlal Nehru's Picture Behind German Chancellor is Edited!
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×