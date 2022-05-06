2012 Photo of Muslims Offering Namaz on Road in Mumbai Shared as Recent

A photo of Muslims offering namaz (prayers) on road is being shared on social media with the claim that namaz was offered on road this Ramzan at the Bandra railway station (West) in Mumbai.

The photo is being shared to take a dig at the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra saying that it is allowing namaz on the road but playing the Hanuman Chalisa (prayer verses for Lord Hanuman) on loudspeakers is not allowed in the state.

The claim comes in the backdrop of the ongoing loudspeaker row in the state, where Raj Thackeray, leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party, has threatened to play Hanuman Chalisa in loudspeakers in retaliation of azan being played in loudspeakers in mosques across the state.