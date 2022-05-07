Fact-Check: This Cop Didn't Fake a Head Injury During Violence in Jodhpur

A video is being shared on social media with a claim that a police personnel from Jodhpur was wearing a blood-stained handkerchief over his head to ‘fake a head injury’.

The video also shows a newspaper clipping of the same cop with the blood-stained cloth over his head.

This comes amid the Jodhpur clashes which took place on 2 May. The communal violence broke out after a dispute over religious flags in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area. Following this, 211 people were arrested and the area was under curfew till 6 May.

However, the cop seen in the video, ASI Dhana Ram, sustained a real head injury during the stone-pelting that took place in the area. He confirmed to The Quint by sending photos of his head injury. He also received injuries on his left hand and leg.

The injury can also be seen in the initial seconds of the viral video.