Clip Doesn't Show Rahul Gandhi Refusing to Wear Turban in the Absence of Cameras
Rahul Gandhi was responding to a woman, who was asking him for a picture.
A 30-second video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying "not now" is being shared on social media with a claim that he refused to wear a turban since there were no cameras around.
This comes after Gandhi reached Punjab on 10 January continuing the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Who shared the video?: The claim was shared by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT department in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP member Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, and BJP Himachal member Chetan Bragta.
The claims stated that Rahul Gandhi refused to wear the turban when the cameras were not around.
The truth: The claim is misleading.
He is not refusing to wear the turban but refuses a woman to take a photograph, while he is discussing something about the turban with the professional turban artists.
How did we find that out?: We spoke to Manjit Singh, the professional turban artist, in the video.
Singh told The Quint that while Gandhi was discussing turbans, a woman was constantly asking him to take a picture with her, to which he responded by saying "not now madam".
Singh's video on YouTube: We also found a video uploaded by Singh on YouTube on 10 January.
The video shows a clearer and a longer version of the viral video from 1:12 timestamp.
In the video, the following conversation can be heard in Hindi:
Woman: Please take one picture.
Rahul Gandhi: Not now, madam.
Watermark seen on the viral video: We also noticed 'State News Punjab' logo on the top-right corner of the viral video.
We found the same video on their Facebook page from 10 January.
From 0:04 to 0:06, a woman can be heard asking Gandhi to take a picture with her.
Rahul Gandhi wore a turban to the Golden Temple: Gandhi offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday, 10 January, where he was seen wearing a saffron-coloured turban.
Past instances of misinformation around Bharat Jodo Yatra: In the past few weeks, several users, including BJP's Amit Malviya, have shared misleading claims about Bharat Jodo Yatra.
A video showing Union Minister Jitendra Singh tying his own shoelaces was shared by Malviya with a claim that he had bent down to tie Gandhi's shoelaces.
Another clipped video was shared to claim that Gandhi insulted priests by saying that this is not their country.
to claim that Gandhi has said that he will discontinue the yatra if it doesn't work.
Conclusion: In the video, Rahul Gandhi refuses a woman to take a picture with him and does not refuse to wear a turban.
