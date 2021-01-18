No, Tirupati Temple Hasn’t Donated Rs 100 Crore To Ram Mandir

A screenshot of a bulletin by Uttar Pradesh-based news channel Bharat Samachar has gone viral on social media with the false claim that the Tirupati Balaji Mandir in Andhra Pradesh has donated Rs 100 crore towards the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Public Relations Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the trust which manages the Tirupati Balaji Temple, as well as a member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that the claim is false. No such donation has been made.