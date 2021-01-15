Prez Kovind Donates Rs 5L for Ram Mandir Construction in Ayodhya

In Patna, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi launched the Samarpan Nidhi Sangraha Abhiyan and said, “I hope every Hindu family in Bihar contributes towards the building of the beautiful temple. I'm sure that whatever fund is required for the temple, we will get it out of people's cooperation.”

The approximate cost of constructing the Ram Mandir Temple will be Rs 300-400 crore, and the entire complex on the 67 acre land will "cost not less than Rs 1,100 crores", the temple trust treasurer Maharaj had said on 28 December, reported PTI.

The project will take around three and a half years to be completed, and the trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Nyas, which was set up by the Centre, has so far received more than Rs 100 crore in online donations, according to Maharaj.