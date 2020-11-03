Photos of Kashi Vishwanath Temple Viral As Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir

A reverse image search led us to an article by Hindustan Times dated 30 October 2020 on the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Temple under PM Modi’s dream project.

Attributed HT photo, the image was captioned, “The main complex of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple under construction.”

A comparison of the viral image (top) with the original image by HT (bottom) reveals that they are same.