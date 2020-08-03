Photo of Lord Ram on Times Square Billboard? No, It’s Photoshopped

An image showing billboards carrying photos of Lord Ram is being circulated to claim that Times Square in US’ New York city showcased them ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on 5 August.

While it’s true that Times Square will showcase 3D images of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on 5 August, the image in circulation has been photoshopped and created using an online generator.