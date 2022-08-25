Fact-Check: Video From Haryana Linked to Bihar Man’s Lynching Over Cattle Theft

A CCTV footage showing a man being brutally assaulted by a group of men with rods is doing the rounds on social media, claiming to show an incident where a Muslim man, named Mohammed Mustaqim from Bihar’s Samastipur, died after being assaulted on suspicion of cattle theft.

While such an incident did take place in Bihar, the video being shared claiming to show the incident is not related to it.

The CCTV footage shows a violent incident in Hansi in Haryana’s Hisar, where a man, identified as Vikas, was assaulted by a group of men over a long standing enmity between the parties.