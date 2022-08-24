Narendra Modi Promoting Caste-Based Violence? No, the Video Is Clipped

A clipped video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech is being shared with the claim that he is promoting the idea of caste-based violence and the idea of revenge in the name of creating a pro-Hindu nation.

In the video, Modi can be heard saying that an individual who has faced difficulties due to caste-based discrimination will grab the first opportunity to take revenge.

Social media users have shared the post criticising the PM for 'cheating the citizens of the country in the name of making India a pro-Hindu nation.'

However, we found that the shared video is a trimmed version of the original. A longer video shows Modi talking about Babasaheb Ambedkar and how even after the latter faced so many difficulties due to casteism, he never showed any signs of bitterness or revenge.