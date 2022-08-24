Old Video Shared With False Claim About Abuse of Dalit Man in Rajasthan

A video showing a man being forced to drink some liquid out of a shoe has gone viral with a claim that it shows Hindu men, from the privileged caste, coercing a Dalit man to drink water in Rajasthan.

In the video, the man on the ground is seen surrounded by several men, while one person puts some liquid into a shoe and asks him to drink it.

While caste-based atrocities are a reality in India, this video is being shared with a false claim. Firstly, this incident happened in 2020 and it showed that the person was being abused for having a relationship with a married woman in the village.

The SHO of the police station where a case was registered told The Quint that the victim and the abusers were from the same community and that it was not a case of caste-based violence.