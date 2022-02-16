Tejasvi Surya's Claim About India's GDP Under BJP Falters on Data

Surya claimed that the GDP increased from Rs 110 lakh crore under the Congress government to Rs 230 lakh crore under the BJP government.

We looked at the Handbook of Statistics on the Indian Economy, an annual publication by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that collates government data to provide a one-stop station for all financial data.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO), the GDP of India in 2013-14 (at constant prices), before the current BJP government took over, was Rs 98 lakh crore which increased to Rs 135 lakh crore in 2020-21, after taking a fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.