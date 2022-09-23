No, Anupriya Patel Hasn't Extended Support to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

A video showing Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry of India and National President of Apna Dal (Sonelal) Anupriya Patel expressing displeasure with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and talking about taking another course of action has gone viral.

The claims are being linked with the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and suggest that Patel was expressing her support for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

However, we found that the video was from February 2019 and not recent, as stated in the claim. We found news reports about Patel's interview and according to them, AD(S) and BJP, who formed an alliance in 2014, had a rift in 2019 with the former accusing the latter of ignoring regional parties.