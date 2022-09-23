Kerala HC Decries 'Illegal' Banners, Flags of Bharat Jodo Yatra; Raps Organisers
The court went on to add, "The mainline political parties appeared to be engaging in such illegal actions."
The Kerala High Court on Thursday, 22 September, strongly criticised the Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra for the boards, flags, and banners erected along the sides of the roads and on the highways.
"Illegal installations have been made by a particular political party on every side of the National Highway from Trivandrum to Thrissur, and even beyond; and that even though the Police Authorities and other statutory authorities are fully aware of this, they have chosen to turn a blind eye to it," the court observed.
Justice Devan Ramachandran, in an order issued on Thursday evening, said that it was a tragedy that the orders of the court and other competent authorities are "given absolutely no respect" by people and entities "who are in charge of the future of this nation."
The issue was brought to the notice of the court by Amicus Curiae Harish Vasudevan, who had filed a report along with photographs to show that a "particular political party, while conducting processions across Kerala, had illegally erected a large numbers of boards, banners, flags, and others."
"These illegal installations cause great danger to motorists since their attention would be distracted while moving through the Highway; and there is also the real danger of some of these installations coming loose and creating havoc, particularly with respect to two-wheelers," the court said.
It further added that the disposal of such installations is also an issue because of the waste generated.
"Why the official authorities are not aware of such issues, particularly when our state can no longer take the climate or weather for granted?" the court further observed.
‘Mainline Political Parties Believe They Can Act With Impunity’: Kerala HC
The court went on to add, "The mainline political parties appear to be engaging in such illegal actions. These are the entities to which the citizens of this Court look up for direction, particularly in our quest for creating a better and a new Kerala."
The court said that a large amount of expenditure has gone into creating a "modern environment, good roads, pedestrian spaces, recreational spaces, etc," but these areas are now being usurped by such installations and "by persons who believe that they can act with impunity."
"The thoughtless actions of a few and the indifference shown to it by the official authorities cannot, however, deter this Court from its resolve of making Kerala a safer place," the court asserted.
The court adjourned the matter for Friday, 23 September, and asked the Additional Advocate General Ashok Cheriyan to get instructions from the principal secretary, the local self government department, the chief secretary, and the state police chief as to how these illegal installations were put up and why they have not been removed.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI, Livelaw.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from south-india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.