Fact-Check: Old Photo of Rahul Gandhi and His Niece Shared With False Claim

A photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seated next to a young woman, showing the two interacting, is being widely shared on social media platforms, taking a dig at Gandhi for "playing with young girls" during the party's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

The photo was shared with the text, which mockingly referred to Gandhi as 'Pappu', stating that he was busy playing with henna-wearing children and that it was strange that the ten people he was on a yatra with were taking him seriously.

However, the claim is misleading. The photograph shows Gandhi with his niece Miraya Vadra, and it was taken on 20 August 2015 in New Delhi, during a remembrance ceremony on the 71st birth anniversary of late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.