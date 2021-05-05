Death of Woman in WB Falsely Communalised and Given Political Spin

Amid incidents of widespread post-poll violence in West Bengal, that has led to the death of around a dozen people, several social media users are claiming that a college student was allegedly raped and killed by “peaceful masons” and linked it to the violence that ensued after Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the recently concluded Assembly elections.

However, we spoke to police officers and a local reporter who said that none of the three people who have been arrested are Muslims. They further denied any political angle to the incident.