Ministry of Ayush Shared Old Image of Padma Shri Awardee as Recent

A photograph showing President Ram Nath Kovind conferring the Padma Shri Award to a yoga teacher from Saudi Arabia, Nouf Marwaai, has been shared by several social media users, including the official social media handles of Ministry of Ayush, as a recent event.

The claim comes days after President Kovind conferred Padma Shri awards to 119 recipients for their distinguished contribution in various disciplines.

However, we found that Marwaai was given the recognition in 2018 for her contribution in spreading the message of Yoga across the world.