214% Rise in 'Fake News' Circulation Cases in 2020: NCRB Report

As per the latest annual crime report published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), cases registered under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertains to cases filed against people who 'circulate fake/false news/rumours' rose by a sharp 214 percent in 2020.

The report, which noted a growth in 'fake or false news' circulation stated that while 486 cases were registered under Section 505 of the IPC in 2019, 2020 saw a whopping 1,527 registered cases.