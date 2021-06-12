Assam CM’s Remark on ‘Family Planning’ for Muslims Lacks Context

On completing 30 days of his government in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday, 10 June, asked the Muslim community in the state to adopt measures for “family planning”.

Speaking at a press conference, Sarma said, “We want to work with the minority Muslim community to control the population. The root cause of issues, such as poverty and land encroachment, lie in uncontrolled population growth. I think we can put an end to a lot of social problems in Assam if the Muslim community adopts better family planning measures.”

He also added that his government will educate Muslim women to understand population control. [Note: The remarks can be heard at around 55-minute mark and 1-hour mark.]