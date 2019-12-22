PM Modi’s Claim That India Has No Detention Centres is Misleading

In his speech, PM Modi said, "Koi desh ke musalmano ko na detention centre main bheja ja raha hai, na Hindustan main koi detention centre hai (No Indian Muslims are being sent to detention centres and neither are there any detention centres in this country)."

However, detention centres do exist in India. In a September 2019 report, The Quint's Tridip Mandal and Anjana Dutta reported on how the government is in the process of constructing India's largest detention centre, 22 km from Guwahati in Assam.

Located in Matia in Goalpara district of Assam, the centre reportedly can house 3,000 detainees. Furthermore, the report also said that Assam, as of now, has six detention centres in all.