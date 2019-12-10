PM Modi is Wrong, There are Detention Camps in India

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and detention camps – at this time, India is debating the utility as well as the futility of these three things.

The CAB, NRC and detention camps are all intertwined, as one can lead to the other but ultimately they all end in a detention camp. Both the NRC and the CAB aim to identify who is an Indian and who will ultimately be declared an illegal foreigner.

People who are declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunal of Assam or arrested by the border police in Assam on suspicion of being a foreigner end up in one of the six detention camps in Assam. These detention camps are not stand-alone facilities but are run out of the district jails in Dhibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat, Kokrajhar and Goalpara.

All the people The Quint met with in the course of the documentary ‘Diaries from a Detention Camp’ have some connection with the Goalpara detention camp.