Internal Issues, But Uncertainty Can Affect Us: B’desh on CAA, NRC

The protesters claim that the legislation is "unconstitutional and divisive" as it excludes Muslims. At least 16 people have been killed in violence during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh alone since Thursday.

"The CAB (now Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) are internal issues of India. Indian government assured us again and again that these are their domestic issues, they are doing it because of legal and other reasons," Momen told PTI here when asked about the CAA and the protests against it, especially in the northeastern states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while talking to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, had assured that under no circumstances it will affect Bangladesh, Momen said. The minister asserted that his country trusts India.

However, he said, "We are the number one friend of India. So, if there is uncertainty in India, it is likely to affect its neighbours. When there was an economic downturn in the US, it affected many countries because we live in a global world. So our fear is that if there is some uncertainty in India, it might affect its neighbours".

"That is worrisome. We hope the situation cools down and India can get out of it... It is their internal issue. It is not our issue. They should deal with it," he said.