BJP Deletes Its Tweet on NRC as Nationwide Protests Gain Ground

As the unrest over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) continues to boil, the official handle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) deleted one of its most controversial tweets on Thursday, 19 December.

During the Lok Sabha elections, in one of his campaigns in the first week of April, Home Minister Amit Shah had caused controversy when he said that his party would ensure the implementation of NRC in the entire country.

The operative part was the addition, “We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs” – a clear exclusion of Muslims.

This was tweeted out by the party at the time, but late on Thursday as nationwide protests hit, the official handled deleted it.