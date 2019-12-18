From Harvard to Oxford, Students Protest CAA in Freezing Cold
Over 300 people, including students and alumni, gathered at Harvard University in the US, on Tuesday, 17 December, to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to express solidarity with their counterparts protesting across university campuses in India.
Students read out sections of the Indian Constitution to remind each other of the secular and democratic principles India was built on. This student gathering was preceded by an open letter issued by Harvard students to the Indian government a few days ago.
The protests were centered on concerns around how the content and spirit of the CAA threatens the essence of India’s social fabric. Protesters said that the combination of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens violates the principles of equality and secularism that the Indian Constitution enshrines. Protesters also expressed solidarity with the large numbers of university students across
India who have taken to the streets to express their opposition to the CAA. While the protesters pointed out that they don’t condone violence which followed the protests, they said they were deeply dismayed by the police’s use of brute force even against peaceful demonstrations.
Dr Ruha Shadab, a graduate student at the Harvard Kennedy School, said “I take pride in being a representative of India here. Our country’s high global reputation stems from its ideals of democracy and equality. Several incidents over the past few months – including the CAA and now the violent suppression of student protests – have been hard to defend, especially since India is an emerging superpower and is looked up to by many countries.”
Another student who didn’t want to be named, said, “we are doing this out of love for our country and its people. Several of us here have worked in India across sectors such as education, health, and sanitation. We are committed to India’s success, and it is therefore our moral responsibility to stand up against laws and incidents that undermine the values that make our country powerful.”
The students saw the protest as a plea to the Indian government to take note of how its actions would affect India’s standing.
The predominant sentiment at the gathering was that education is essentially about active citizenship, even when you’re thousands of miles away from your country. Sunaina Pamudurthy, another student, said “As Indians studying far away from home, the least we can do is be good allies, educate, and organise in times like this. Being apolitical or silent cannot be an option.”
Direct Attack on Democracy: Oxford Students
In a separate statement, the students and alumni members of the University of Oxford extended their unconditional support to those “exercising their fundamental rights to dissent” back in India.
Additionally, the statement also mentioned that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act provides preferential treatment and welcomes religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, while “explicitly excluding Muslims” from its scope.
This, according to the statement, goes against the fundamental ideals of “equality, liberty, pluralism and secularism enshrine din the Constitution.”
