From Harvard to Oxford, Students Protest CAA in Freezing Cold

Over 300 people, including students and alumni, gathered at Harvard University in the US, on Tuesday, 17 December, to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to express solidarity with their counterparts protesting across university campuses in India.

Students read out sections of the Indian Constitution to remind each other of the secular and democratic principles India was built on. This student gathering was preceded by an open letter issued by Harvard students to the Indian government a few days ago.

The protests were centered on concerns around how the content and spirit of the CAA threatens the essence of India’s social fabric. Protesters said that the combination of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens violates the principles of equality and secularism that the Indian Constitution enshrines. Protesters also expressed solidarity with the large numbers of university students across

India who have taken to the streets to express their opposition to the CAA. While the protesters pointed out that they don’t condone violence which followed the protests, they said they were deeply dismayed by the police’s use of brute force even against peaceful demonstrations.