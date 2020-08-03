Here’s Your Round-Up of Fake News Around Ram Temple ‘Bhoomi Pujan’

However, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan didn't say it, Azam Khan, the national president of the Muslim Karsevak Manch, did. We even spoke to him and confirmed that he had made the statement.

In another instance, a fabricated quote attributed to Kapil Sibal resurfaced on the internet. According to the false quote, Sibal had claimed that “he will die by suicide if Ram Mandir is built.” We found that this quote originated from an unreliable WordPress blog and Sibal had never said any such thing.

Similarly, a viral screenshot of a tweet, supposedly by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, also found its way through social media, but even that turned out to be fake.