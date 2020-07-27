‘Don’t Come to Ayodhya’: Ram Mandir Trust Ahead of Bhoomi Poojan
“Request devotees keep COVID-19 in mind and not come to Ayodhya,” Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said.
Speaking to Ram bhakts (devotees of Ram) from Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said, “I request the people of the country to keep the concerns of COVID-19 and transportation in mind, and give up the idea of coming to Ayodhya. Stay home and celebrate the event.” He also added that this was ‘the most important and historical event for Independent India’.
Ayodhya and the Ram Mandir trust have been preparing for the Bhoomi Poojan that is scheduled to happen on 5 August. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event which will be telecast live by Doordarshan, Rai said. “PM Narendra Modi is going to arrive in Ayodhya in the first week of August. He will be present for the inauguration ceremony for the Ram Mandir. The event will be telecast live by Doordarshan and every Ram bhakt across the world will be able to see it.”
Invites have also been extended to other BJP leaders, including Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, all three of whom are currently facing trial in the case for the demolition of the Babri Masjid at a special court in Lucknow.
A time capsule is also to be placed under the Ram Mandir, about 2,000 feet down, to ensure that “anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, will get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise,” a trust member confirmed. "The time capsule will be placed inside a copper plate before it is safely placed below the historic temple," the member added.
Asking people to not come to Ayodhya, Rai said, “From 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, everyone should come together at home or in the local temple to worship and pray. During sunset, do light diyas.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went to Ayodhya on 25 July to oversee arrangements, also reiterated this.
He had said, “We all will be coming together for an auspicious event. There will be ‘deepotsava’ in all houses and temples on the nights of 4 and 5 August. Deepawali is associated with Ayodhya and the festival cannot even be imagined without Ayodhya,” the chief minister said.
On 24 July, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced that they had collected the soil from 11 sacred places accross India to be used in the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya.
