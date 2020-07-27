‘Don’t Come to Ayodhya’: Ram Mandir Trust Ahead of Bhoomi Poojan

A time capsule is also to be placed under the Ram Mandir, about 2,000 feet down, to ensure that “anyone who wishes to study about the history of the temple, will get the facts related to Ram Janmabhoomi, so that no new controversy can arise,” a trust member confirmed. "The time capsule will be placed inside a copper plate before it is safely placed below the historic temple," the member added.

Asking people to not come to Ayodhya, Rai said, “From 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, everyone should come together at home or in the local temple to worship and pray. During sunset, do light diyas.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who went to Ayodhya on 25 July to oversee arrangements, also reiterated this.