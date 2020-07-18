Ram Temple Trust to Meet Today; Construction Date to Come Up
Earlier in March this year, the ‘Ram Lalla’ idol was shifted to a temporary structure near Manas Bhawan.
The Ram Mandir Trust, set up to supervise and facilitate the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, will be holding a meeting in the city on Saturday, 18 July, to discuss the way ahead, news agency ANI reported.
According to NDTV, this will be the first formal meeting of the trust in Ayodhya. Among the issues expected to be discussed in the meeting are a tentative date when the construction of the temple can start, as well as the date for a 'bhoomi puja', for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly be invited.
"We are likely to discuss about the model of the temple during the meeting. Majority of the trustees are coming to attend the meeting," Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the Trust president, was quoted by ANI as saying.
In November 2019, the Supreme Court, in its landmark verdict, had directed the Centre to hand over the site at Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple and set up a trust for the same.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns have disrupted the process and put a question mark on the time frame.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS and NDTV.)
