Ram Temple In NYC: How Much Does Advertising In Times Square Cost?

On 5 August, the billboards at New York City's iconic Times Square will beam 3D images of Lord Ram and the Ram Temple at Ayodhya to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple to be held on the same day.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on the same day.

But why is advertising at Times Square so lucrative? And how much does it cost? Let's take a look.