Old Video & CGI Simulation Shared as Cyclone Nivar Visuals in TN

Since Cyclone Nivar began its landfall near Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 25 November, social media has been flooded with visuals of the storm.

We came across two videos that have been falsely shared as scenes from different areas of Tamil Nadu during the cyclone.

However, we could trace one video back to 2017, and the other one turns out be a CGI simulation of a tornado has also been shared as visuals from Mahabalipuram.