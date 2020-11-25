Families Evacuated from TN’s Coast as Cyclone Nivar Approaches

With Cyclone Nivar expected to make landfall by Wednesday midnight and during the early hours of 26 November, heavy rainfall and strong winds have hit the southern coast of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.



Several fishermen living in the coastal region in Mahabalipuram have been evacuated and shifted to relief centres. Koovathur, about 100 kilometres from Chennai, towards Puducherry has had a rough day and is looking at a stormy night.

Authorities have been put on alert.



Fisherfolk living in Alikuppam, Periyakuppam, Chinnakuppam and Nadukuppam villages in the coast have moved their boats further into the land, fearing heavy winds.