Report Falsely Claims US CDC ‘Admits COVID-19 Doesn’t Exist’

The Quint talked to Dr Satyajit Rath, an adjunct faculty of IISER Pune and an immunologist, who explained the process to us.

“While the virus isolates are available, we didn't know what the exact amounts were. To measure the exact amount of anything, one needs to have something to weigh it with. So we needed an already known amount of virus to use as a standard of comparison to determine exactly how much virus was present in the tube. But in this case, since the virus was new, we didn't have any pre-measured virus,” Dr Rath said.

“Hence, known quantities of artificially made copies of the virus RNA (‘transcribed’ RNA) were used as surrogate measures. Graded quantities of these also helped to determine the limit of detection, meaning the smallest amount of viral RNA that will show a detectable signal in the RT-PCR test,” he added.