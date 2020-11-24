Cyclone Nivar: Sec 144 to Be Imposed in Puducherry from Tonight
A low pressure over south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours.
Following the IMD warning about the possible impact of Nivar cyclone in Puducherry, posing grave danger to life, health and safety of the public, the government has imposed Section 144.
The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is expected to make a landfall in the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast on Wednesday evening. The coastal areas of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive heavy rain between 23 and 26 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry all possible support from the Centre as coastal Tamil Nadu braces for heavy downpour and strong winds because of the depression over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into Cyclone Nivar.
- Six teams of the NDRF have been sent to Cuddalore and Chidambaram districts in Tamil Nadu
- The Met forecasts wind speed of 50 to 60 kilometre per hour
- The depression lies about 550 km southeast of Puducherry and 590 km southeast of Chennai
- The cyclone is expected to bring in heavy to extremely heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on 25, 26 November
Copters, Dornier Aircrafts on Standby: Indian Coast Guard
Indian Coast Guard has prepared four Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVS) for any disaster relief and to provide assistance to fishermen and merchant ships at sea.
Two helicopters are on standby for immediate launch post landfall for rescue and relief related work, three Dornier aircrafts on standby at Visakhapatnam for launch post landfall for surveillance, damage assessment and relief.
15 disaster relief teams are ready for assisting state and district administrations. Continuous liaison is being maintained with Department of Fisheries for ensuring safety of all fishing boats and fishermen. Port authorities have been advised to ensure safety of ships at anchorage.
5 Flood Relief Teams, 1 Diving Team Ready for Deployment at Chennai
The Tamil Nadu and Puducherry naval area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone Nivar. As part of the preparedness, five flood relief teams and one diving team is ready for deployment at Chennai. One flood relief team each is also standby at naval detachment at Nagapattinam, Rameswaram and Air Station INS Parundu.
One ship, INS Jyoti has been deployed from Visakhapatnam, with hard bricks and diving teams to render assistance as required along the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.
Depression Has Intensified Into Cyclone
The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm.
The Cyclone Nivar is expected to cross the Mahabalipuram-Karaikal coast by Wednesday evening. At the time of crossing, the wind speeds will be at 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph. The influence of the heavy rainfall is expected to continue till 27 November.
Extremely heavy rainfall expected in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Mayiladurai, Kallakurichi, Perambaluru, Thiruvallur, Puducherry, Tiruvannamalai and in districts adjoining them.
ICAI Reschedules Examinations
The Institute of Charted Accountants of India has rescheduled exams for Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Karaikudi, Kumbakonam, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Tiruvallur, Villupuram and Puducherry from 24 and 25 November.
The Intermediate and IPC examination will now be held on 9 December and the Final (Old and New) examination will be held on 11 December. Admit cards will be reissued.
The schedule of examinations for all other cities shall remain unchanged.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.