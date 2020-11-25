Clip of BKS Iyenger From 1938 Viral as ‘PM Modi Practicing Yoga’

We fragmented the viral clip into multiple keyframes using the InVid Google Chrome extension and ran a reverse image search on one of the frames.

This directed us to several YouTube videos and blogs which suggested that the person seen in the clip is BKS Iyenger — the father of Iyenger Yoga.

We found a 45-minute-long video uploaded by one Tom Martin on YouTube in 2012 which carried the same visuals as the viral clip. The description along with this video stated that it is a 1938 newsreel showing T Krishnamacharya and BKS Iyengar practicing Yoga.