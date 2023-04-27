As BJP Woos Kerala Church, What Does Christian Leaders' Meet With Modi Indicate?

“There is growing anxiety over what is being perceived as stagnation of Christian population in the state. Among Catholic churches there are those which have promised incentives for married couples who would want more than one or two children,” a church elder of a prominent church in Kozhikode told The Quint on condition of anonymity.

While demographically, there is no indication that the Christian population in the state is declining, the unfounded concern has been that the community would be just half the size of the Muslim population in the state within three decades.

Meanwhile, the emergence of semi-political Christian outfits like Christian Alliance for Social Action (CASA) too has swayed the laity or the church- goers towards the BJP. CASA leadership which has decisive say within the community has been vociferously opposing alleged "allurement" of Christians to Islam. However, it is not clear what section of the Christian vote these organisations will be able to sway towards the BJP.

As the demographic fear has gripped the church predominantly in north Kerala, in central Kerala the church's concerns have been somewhat different.