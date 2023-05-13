'Market of Hate Shut': Congress Hails Karnataka Victory; BJP to 'Introspect'

As the Indian National Congress clinches victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, defeating the incumbent government of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the INC leaders expressed their happiness and thanked the voters of the state.
Congress President and veteran leader from Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge, said that the party thanks the people of Karnataka for putting their trust in the INC. He wrote on Twitter,
"This is truly the victory of the People of Karnataka. They have voted for their progressive future, their welfare and social justice. With folded hands, we thank them for putting their trust in us. Congress party shall implement the 5 guarantees."
He noted the labour into the campaign by Congress leadership and the cadre by saying, "All our Karnataka Congress party workers, state leaders and AICC (All India Congress Committee) office bearers on the ground worked extremely hard to ensure this victory. The collective leadership of the Congress party including Smt. Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi made it possible."
"The Indian National Congress once again reiterates its solemn commitment to fulfil the aspirations of 6.5 Cr Kannadigas. A transparent, accountable, people friendly and welfare oriented Govt will be formed by the Congress party," he wrote further.
'Shops of Hate Have Closed Down': Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “Nafrat ki baazar band ho gayi hai, mohabbat ki dukaan khul gayi hai” (market of hatred has shut down, shop of love has opened)."
He said,
"I congratulate and thank Karnataka's people and all the Congress leaders and cadre. In this election, on one side there was the power of crony capitalists. On the other side was the poor people's strength. And this strength defeated the power (of the crony capitalists). And we will see this repeating in every other state. The Congress party stood with the Karnataka's poor. We fought on their issues."
He further spoke about the five promises made by the Congress and said that the new government will fulfil them in the first Cabinet meeting itself.
"What I liked the most was that we didn't fight this election with hate or by using uncouth words. We fought with love, with an open heart and the citizens of Karnataka showed that this country prefers love. In Karnataka, the shops of hate have closed down and the shops of love have come up ... We had made five promises to the people of Karnataka. We will fulfil these promises on the first day, in the first Cabinet meeting itself."
'Will Bounce Back in Lok Sabha Elections': Basavaraj Bommai
As the Congress is set to form the next government, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the BJP will do a detailed analysis once all the results are in. He told mediapersons,
"In spite of a lot of efforts put in by the Prime Minister and the BJP workers, we have not been able to make the (majority) mark. Once the full results come, we will do a detailed analysis. We take this result in our stride to come back in Lok Sabha elections."– Basavaraj Bommai
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav welcomed the Karnataka results saying it is a mandate against inflation, unemployment, corruption and hate. He wrote on Twitter,
"The message from Karnataka is that the 'end' of BJP's negative, communal, corrupt, pro-rich, anti-women/youth, socially divisive, propagandistic, individualistic politics has begun. This is a strict mandate of new positive India against inflation, unemployment, corruption and hate."
