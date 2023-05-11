Clip of Burqa-Clad Women Fighting in Saudi Arabia Shared as That From Bengaluru

A video showing five burqa-clad women fighting with each other in the middle of a road, all while putting a toddler in danger, is going viral on social media with a claim that this incident took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
It was also shared with hashtags around the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections that took place earlier on Wednesday and saw some violence near polling stations.
How did we find out the truth?: We divided the keyframes of the viral video and performed a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to several reports from 2018 which carried this same video or screengrabs of the video.
A report by Indiatimes shared on 13 September 2018 stated that this video is from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and shows five women engaged in a brawl.
It also adds that one of the women was holding a child and dropped him while fighting with others.
Several other news outlets including Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik and an English-language newspaper from United Arab Emirates, The Khaleej Times, also published reports about the incident in 2018.
However, no report mentioned the reason behind this clash.
We found a longer version of the video on YouTube and we noticed that the number plate had text numbers written in Urdu or Arabic. We then checked the number plate system in Saudi Arabia and it matched the one seen in the video.
Conclusion: Although we haven't verified the exact location of the video independently, it is evident that the clip is an old one from Saudi Arabia and unrelated to the ongoing Karnataka elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)