ADVERTISEMENT

Video of Man Threatening a Cop in Maharashtra Shared as One From Karnataka

The police personnel involved in the viral video confirmed to us that this clip is from Maharashtra and from 2018.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Video of Man Threatening a Cop in Maharashtra Shared as One From Karnataka
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing a man threatening a uniformed police personnel while standing in middle of a crowd is going viral on social media to claim that this incident is from Karnataka.

The video is being linked to Karnataka and Congress' recent win in the state's 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

Is the video really from Karnataka?: We found that the video is from Maharashtra's Chopda city.

  • The incident took place in 2018 when a police personnel was threatened by Muslim shopkeepers when asked to vacate an area near the Chopda bus stop.

Also Read

Virat Kohli Uploaded Instagram Stories for Rahul Gandhi After Karnataka Win? No!

Virat Kohli Uploaded Instagram Stories for Rahul Gandhi After Karnataka Win? No!
ADVERTISEMENT

How did we find out the truth?: On carefully noticing the video, we see a poster and a board printed in Marathi.

The video shows Marathi script on the boards. 

(Source : Altered by The Quint)

We also noticed that the insignia on the policeman's uniform matches with the Maharashtra Police's insignia from the image stock website, Alamy.

The insignia matches with the Maharashtra Police.

(Source : ALAMY /Altered by The Quint)

  • Next, by dividing the video into multiple keyframes and performing a reverse image search on them, we came across a video on Facebook which was posted in September 2018.

  • The video's caption stated the location to be Dhuley, Maharashtra.

The video was found on FB in a post from 2018.

(Source : Altered by The Quint)

We contacted the police involved in the incident: The Quint contacted the Cyber police from Dhule, who confirmed that the video is old.

  • We then contacted the police station in Chopda who helped us identify the police personnel seen in the video as one 'Shrikant Gangurde'.

  • Speaking to us, Gangurde said that this video dates back to September 2018.

  • "This incident took place at Chopda bus stand when I asked a seller, who was Muslim, to move this stall as it was blocking bus' way but it led to a fight. He called him family members named Raheem and Naeem Bagwan, who started threatening me. They created a scene publicly," adds Gangurde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conclusion: Clearly, a video of a man shouting at a cop in Maharashtra is being falsely linked with Karnataka.

This same video was viral on social media last year with a false claim that it is from Delhi, you can read our fact-check here.

Also Read

Is This a Video of People Destroying EVMs Found in BJP Leader’s Car? No!

Is This a Video of People Destroying EVMs Found in BJP Leader’s Car? No!

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Maharashtra   KARNATAKA   Fact Check 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×