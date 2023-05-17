Video of Man Threatening a Cop in Maharashtra Shared as One From Karnataka

A video showing a man threatening a uniformed police personnel while standing in middle of a crowd is going viral on social media to claim that this incident is from Karnataka.
The video is being linked to Karnataka and Congress' recent win in the state's 2023 Assembly elections in the state.
How did we find out the truth?: On carefully noticing the video, we see a poster and a board printed in Marathi.
We also noticed that the insignia on the policeman's uniform matches with the Maharashtra Police's insignia from the image stock website, Alamy.
Next, by dividing the video into multiple keyframes and performing a reverse image search on them, we came across a video on Facebook which was posted in September 2018.
The video's caption stated the location to be Dhuley, Maharashtra.
We contacted the police involved in the incident: The Quint contacted the Cyber police from Dhule, who confirmed that the video is old.
We then contacted the police station in Chopda who helped us identify the police personnel seen in the video as one 'Shrikant Gangurde'.
Speaking to us, Gangurde said that this video dates back to September 2018.
"This incident took place at Chopda bus stand when I asked a seller, who was Muslim, to move this stall as it was blocking bus' way but it led to a fight. He called him family members named Raheem and Naeem Bagwan, who started threatening me. They created a scene publicly," adds Gangurde.
Conclusion: Clearly, a video of a man shouting at a cop in Maharashtra is being falsely linked with Karnataka.
This same video was viral on social media last year with a false claim that it is from Delhi, you can read our fact-check here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)