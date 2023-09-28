How Disinformation Could Impact Diaspora Voter Behaviour in 2024 US Elections

“Indian Americans are regularly targeted with false and misleading information that is supposed to elicit emotional responses,” said Inga Kristina Trauthig, Head of Research, Propaganda Research Lab at University of Texas in Austin, USA.

As the number of Indian-American candidates in the race for the upcoming 2024 US Presidential elections has increased, so has the mis/disinformation targeting the Indian diaspora community as well as other minority communities in the US.

From racist mailers or falsehood campaigns based on dividing diasporic communities, The Quint's WebQoof takes a deep dive into the misinformation campaign targeting the diaspora communities ahead of the elections.