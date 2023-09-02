(Trigger warning: the story contains details of sexual assault)
An Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada's Toronto for allegedly sexually assaulting two women during job interviews.
According to the press release issued by the Toronto Police Service, the accused has been identified as 55-year-old Ajay Gupta.
The two women were allegedly assaulted in separate incidents between March 2023 and August 2023. Gupta was arrested on 30 August.
What Has the Police Claimed?
According to the Toronto Police, "Between March 2023 and August 2023, two separate women responded to online job postings. The women attended an office space located on the sixth floor at 1 Concorde Gate and met with a man who represented himself as a business owner looking for employees".
The address lies in the North York administrative district of Toronto.
During the interviews, the man (Gupta) would ask the victims to perform breathing exercises and instruct them how to meditate. The man subsequently sexually assaulted the victims during these interviews.Toronto Police press release
Gupta has been charged with two counts of Sexual Assault
The police are concerned there may be other victims and has asked women to come forward in case they faced similar assaults from the accused.
