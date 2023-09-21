ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Channel To Connect With Delhiites

The Delhi government has made a notable effort to establish a more personal connection with the people of the city.

Vrinda Arora
Published
News
1 min read
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a WhatsApp Channel on Wednesday, 20 September, allowing citizens to directly contact him. The channel provides updates on the government's achievements, new programmes, initiatives, and exclusive behind-the-scenes action.

Within hours of launching, Kejriwal had gained over 23,000 followers, allowing him to connect with the citizens directly.

CM Arvind Kejriwal greeted his followers on the WhatsApp Channel, urging them to stay connected for updates on Delhi's government achievements, new programmes, and initiatives as they work towards making the city a proud national capital for all Indians.

As the first update, Kejriwal sent the first message about the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna and said, "This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna. I am blessed to receive their love. Sharing some moments of warmth with you through these photos." 

The Delhi government is focusing on building a personal connection with its citizens, aiming to make the city a world-class hub with excellent infrastructure in healthcare and education. The chief minister will share updates on government projects and policies periodically.

CM Arvind Kejriwal, has encouraged people to share the WhatsApp channel with their friends and family, inviting them to subscribe and stay connected. Here is the channel's link: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va8X7Ak23n3eNZ2Kuh3o

Topics:  AAP   WhatsApp   Delhi Government 

