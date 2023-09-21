Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches WhatsApp Channel To Connect With Delhiites

CM Arvind Kejriwal greeted his followers on the WhatsApp Channel, urging them to stay connected for updates on Delhi's government achievements, new programmes, and initiatives as they work towards making the city a proud national capital for all Indians.

As the first update, Kejriwal sent the first message about the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna and said, "This week, I am very pleased to share that we sent a group of 780 senior citizens for a pilgrimage trip to Rameswaram under the Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojna. I am blessed to receive their love. Sharing some moments of warmth with you through these photos."