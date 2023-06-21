Fact-Check: Old Hoardings Targeting PM Modi Linked to His USA Visit

A hoarding targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on the internet with a claim that it was recently put up in the United States ahead of PM Modi's visit to the country.
What have users said?: People on social media shared similar posts with a caption that said, "Posters in USA, loud and clear message from money heist. Mr Modi we only rob bank you rob the whole nation."
(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)
What is the truth?: The hoardings are old and were put in Hyderabad's Lal Bahadur Nagar ahead of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national executive meeting in July 2022.
The Quint did not come across any news reports of any such hoardings being put up in the US.
How did we find out?: On conducting a simple reverse image search, we came across several news reports which carried similar visuals.
A report in Telangana Today said that Money Heist hoardings were put in Hyderabad calling PM Modi a "nation robber."
The hoardings were seen ahead of BJP's national executive meeting.
About the poster: For the unversed, the hoardings depict characters of the television series Money Heist. The plot of the series is based on a set of individuals who form a team to rob a bank together.
Other sources: The Quint had published a story on 3 July 2022 which talked about a political clash between Telangana's Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and PM Modi.
The report carried a zoomed-out version of the poster.
A comparison between both images showed several similarities.
We found a YouTube video posted on the verified channel of T News Telugu which was titled, "Money Heist Poster Slamming PM Modi before his visit to Hyderabad | T News."
It was uploaded on 1 July 2022.
The video posted visuals from the area where the posters were put up. (Swipe to see both the images below.)
The visuals posted in the video carried several hints.
(Source: T News Telugu/Screenshot)
The visuals posted in the video carried several hints.
(Source: T News Telugu/Screenshot)
Geolocating the place: Taking "Diamond Hotel" as reference, we searched for the area on Google Maps and found a similar view using the street view option.
The view is from Saroornagar, a suburb in Hyderabad.
No information on anti-Modi hoardings in US: The Quint did not find any news reports supporting the fact that hoardings targeting PM Modi were put up in the US. However, there are reports which indicate that his visit has drawn criticism from human rights groups.
PM Modi's visit to US: The prime minister is visiting the country at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He has met already Tesla CEO Elon Musk and will be meeting other subject leaders. You can read our coverage here.
Conclusion: It is clear that the hoardings seen in the viral claim are old and from Hyderabad.
