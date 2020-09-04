How Citizens Joined Fact-Checkers in the Fight Against Fake News

The summary goes to every member of the WhatsApp broadcast group, Facebook and other local groups.

Information around change in the rules of lockdown or quarantine, and other immediate updates are also given on these groups and social media.

The organisation also focuses on actively debunking rumours on Twitter and WhatsApp.

“For instance, a rumour spread that an employee of a major supermarket here, has tested positive and because of that, many people could have come in contact with the virus. People got really scared. We immediately reached out to the supermarket owners and the police to verify that the employee had not even visited the supermarket three weeks prior to his test. There was no contamination,” Bagrodia explained.