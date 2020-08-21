Fines, Arrests – How Governments Are Curbing COVID-19 Fake News

The spread of misinformation around COVID-19 has prompted governments and tech giants to act swiftly and take strict measures to curb it. Some countries have made provisions for arrests, while others have imposed hefty fines to help contain the spread of misinformation.

However, human right activists and researchers argue that these measures stifle freedom of expression and might not help in solving the problem of dis/misinformation. Rather, they believe that the government should create an inducive environment, which can help create awareness about fake news.

Various research papers published in reputed journals have showed how misinformation related to COVID-19 has had serious health implications. One such study, published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, shows that at least 800 people died globally due to COVID-related misinformation.

Another study shows an exponential increase in fact-checks around the coronavirus.