Unlock 4 Guidelines: Metros to Resume, Schools Remain Shut & More
These guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ will come into effect on 1 September. Here’s what’s allowed during this period.
The Centre on Saturday, 29 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ in which they have said that there will be no lockdown outside containment zones and have allowed metro train services resume operations.
‘Unlock 4’ will come into effect on 1 September and to be in force till 30 September.
What are the relaxations allowed? What restrictions will continue under this phase? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the significant relaxations allowed under ‘Unlock 4’?
- Metro rail services will be allowed to operate with effect from 7 September in a graded manner
- Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will also be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons from 21 September
- Open air theatres will be allowed from 21 September
Do the guidelines say when schools will reopen?
- Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular class activity till 30 September
- States/UTs may permit up to 50 percent of teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching and related work
- Students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the Containment Zones only, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers
What if a student in Class 10 does not want to visit his school?
This will be subject to written consent of their parents or guardians.
Which activities continue to remain prohibited?
- Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres (excluding open air theatre) and similar places
- International air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA
So, there’s no lockdown except in containment zones?
- Yes. Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30th September, 2020
- These zones will be demarcated by district authorities
- Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed
What if my state government decides to impose lockdown on certain days?
The Centre’s guidelines says that state/ UT governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Are the restrictions on inter-district travel still in place?
- There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, the guidelines say
- No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements
