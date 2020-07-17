Disinfo-demic? 16 Months of Relentless Fake News in India

This constant stream of misinformation on various social media platforms – like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube – has also put the focus on these tech giants to combat fake news and to ensure verified information reaches its users.

To discuss some of the work that fact-checkers in India have been doing, we will be joined by Karen Rebelo, deputy editor of BOOM Live, Surabhi Malik, program director, India at Internews and Shalini Joshi, program director at Meedan, on 23 July at 4 pm.

We will also be discussing the challenges faced by them, how misinformation spreads, how to counter it and how fake news can impact one’s mental health. To join the conversation, click here and become a member of The Quint.