13% Images on Public-Political WhatsApp Groups Misinform: Study

Unverified images and videos circulated on WhatsApp have led to assault and even lynchings in India. In fact, in 2018, WhatsApp said that India tops the world in forwarding messages.

However, another study published in June 2020 showed that ‘nudging people to think about accuracy’ could actually help people in deciding what they want to share.

Garimella said that they have showed in their study that having something on your device to fact-check an image before you forward it, can help curb the spread of misinformation.

“The simple solution that they can do is to have something on the device where before you post something you can already fact-check it. And this is technically possible without breaking encryption, that's what we show in our work, which actually helps in preventing a lot of misinformation from being shared,” he added.

The study also mentions that the machine learning models are better at identifying the three types of misinformation which includes: out-of-context images, photoshopped images and memes.