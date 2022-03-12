ADVERTISEMENT

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Ukraine Crisis and UP Elections

From misinformation around the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh to Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
4 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's a round-up of all that had misled the public this week.</p></div>
i

From a picture showing Ukrainians faking injuries and sharing ‘anti-Russia propaganda’ to build a false narrative, to a video clip claiming that Government officials in UP stopped taking Yogi Adityanath's calls even before the election results were announced, here's a round-up of all that had misled the public this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. UP Police Didn't Arrest Vaishali Yadav for Making a 'Fake' Video From Ukraine

A photo of a woman surrounded by police personnel was shared on social media with a claim that she is Vaishali Yadav, gram pradhan (village head) in Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh, who has been arrested for making a 'fake' video asking the government to evacuate her from Ukraine.

Earlier, a video of Vaishali, requesting the Indian government to evacuate her from the war-torn country, was being massively shared on social media claiming that she is not in Ukraine and that she made a fake video to defame the Indian government's rescue operation. However, she shared her live location with The Quint which showed that she was in Romania, bordering Ukraine.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of the tweet can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/SJV5-VXFF">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of the tweet can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

The Quint's WebQoof team found that the woman in the post is Kamala Chaudhary, who was arrested by Nagaur police in Rajasthan on 3 March after she posted pictures of her firing bullets on social media. Uttar Pradesh police, too, tweeted stating that claims that say she is Vaishali Yadav are wrong.

Read the detailed fact-check here.

Also Read

Unrelated Photo Shared as Ukraine's 'First Female Fighter Pilot', Killed in War

Unrelated Photo Shared as Ukraine's 'First Female Fighter Pilot', Killed in War

2. Clipped Video Shared to Claim UP CMO Stopped Taking Yogi Adityanath’s Calls

A video of a news bulletin showing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking about phone call etiquettes was shared to claim that government officials in UP stopped taking Yogi Adityanath's calls even before the election results were announced.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of this post can be accessed <a href="https://perma.cc/8DSL-3DBD">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of this post can be accessed here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, the video is from 2020 and is clipped. The full video shows Yogi Adityanath reprimanding officials and the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for not answering or returning phone calls of legislators.

Read the detailed fact-check here.

Also Read

Phase By Phase, How Many Seats Did BJP & SP Win? Which Were UP's Turning Points?

Phase By Phase, How Many Seats Did BJP & SP Win? Which Were UP's Turning Points?
ADVERTISEMENT

3. BTS Clip From Ukrainian TV Show Shared to Push 'Fake War in Ukraine' Narrative

A video of makeup being applied onto a girl and a boy to fake cuts and injuries is being shared widely on social media to claim that the Ukrainian side is faking injuries and sharing ‘anti-Russia propaganda’ to build a false narrative.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive of this post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/R6KJ-JUXH">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

However, we found that the video shows behind-the-scenes footage of a 2020 Ukrainian television series ‘Contamin’.

We also found a photograph of the boy, who was getting his makeup applied in the video, which was shared by a crew member of the TV series.

Read the detailed fact-check here.

Also Read

Indian Med Students Extricated From Ukraine: What’s Next for Them?

Indian Med Students Extricated From Ukraine: What’s Next for Them?

4. Old Clip of Polish Politician on Accepting Refugees Linked to Russia-Ukraine War

A video of a Polish leader, Dominik Tarczyński, talking about not accepting "illegal Muslim immigrants" is being linked to the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.

In the video, the leader on being questioned about accepting refugees says, "If you're asking me about Muslim illegal immigration then none," adding that Poland took over two million (20 lakh) Ukrainians, who are working.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of this post can be seen <a href="https://perma.cc/4JDY-YBCQ">here.</a></p></div>

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

Source: (Facebook/Screenshot)

However, we found that the statement is not recent. The clip is from an interview, conducted by a British news TV outlet, Channel 4, in June 2018, in which Tarczyński spoke about migration and refugees, and made this statement.

Read the detailed fact-check here.

Also Read

2012 Video of US-Canada Military Exercise Falsely Linked To Russia-Ukraine War

2012 Video of US-Canada Military Exercise Falsely Linked To Russia-Ukraine War
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Old Video From Moscow Shared as Recent ‘Anti-War’ Protest in Russia

A video of a large crowd of people assembled on the streets in protest is being widely shared on social media platforms, claiming to show protests against the Ukraine war in Moscow, Russia.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archived version of this post can be seen <a href="https://archive.is/Xgxrk">here</a>.</p></div>

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

However, the video actually shows pro-Navalny protests in Moscow and has been on the internet since January 2021. The people had stepped onto the streets to support Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who had been imprisoned after he returned from Germany, following medical treatment.

Read the detailed fact-check here.

Also Read

Russia, Ukraine and Misinformation: Real Time Fact-Checking During a Conflict

Russia, Ukraine and Misinformation: Real Time Fact-Checking During a Conflict

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×