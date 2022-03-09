Old Clip of Polish Politician on Accepting Refugees Linked to Russia-Ukraine War
In the 2018 video, the Polish leader makes a statement about not accepting "illegal Muslim immigrants".
A video of a Polish leader, Dominik Tarczyński, in which he is talking about not accepting "illegal Muslim immigrants" is being linked to the ongoing war between Russia-Ukraine.
In the video, the leader is questioned about accepting refugees to which he says, "If you're asking me about Muslim illegal immigration then none," adding that Poland took over two million (20 lakh) Ukrainians, who are working.
However, we found that the statement is not recent. The interview was conducted by a British news TV outlet, Channel 4, in June 2018 in which Tarczyński spoke about migration and refugees, and made this statement.
CLAIM
The video is being shared on social media with a caption that reads, “मर्जी अपनी-अपनी पोलैंड के सांसद का बयान, हम दो मिलियन युक्रेन शरणार्थी ले सकते है लेकिन एक भी मुस्लिम शरणार्थी नहीं...”
[Translation: “Poland's Member of the Parliament made a statement saying that they can take two million Ukrainian refugees but not a single Muslim refugee.”]
A Facebook group named 'PK Support PM' shared this on 25 February 2022, and it has garnered more than 4,000 views.
Archives of more such claims that were recently shared on Facebook can be found and .
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google Reverse Image search on the keyframes of the viral video and found the original video posted by in June 2018.
This old video included the interview, which can be viewed at minutes.
The guests on the panel included German Green Party MEP Barbara Lochbihler and Dominik Tarczynski.
Using keywords such as ‘Dominik Tarczyński immigration’, we found Tarczyński’s which has a video compilation of all his interviews indicating that he does not want Poland to help Muslim immigrants because they enter illegally or are a threat to the nation.
Tarczyński tweeted this video with a caption that said, “It’s as simple as that!” on 2 March 2020.
Since the Russian invasion began on 24 February, Poland has taken in around 7 lakh Ukrainians, as per news reports.
Poland shares a 310-mile border with Ukraine and is aiding the Ukrainians with the help of volunteers, NGOs, and municipalities.
Evidently, Dominik Tarczyński's old statement has been revived to claim that Poland isn't accepting Muslim refugees.
