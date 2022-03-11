2012 Video of US-Canada Military Exercise Falsely Linked To Russia-Ukraine War

A viral video of military personnel participating in a match of tug of war is being shared across social media platforms, claiming that it shows a video of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers competing.

The claim comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

We found that the video is ten years old. It dates back to March 2012 and shows American and Canadian defence personnel participating in a modified version of tug of war towards the end of a joint military exercise between the neighbouring countries in Indiana, United States of America.