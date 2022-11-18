WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Alia Bhatt, Iran Protests & More

A video of men riding motorcycles, creating a ruckus and assaulting a man outside the gates of a college was going viral with a claim that the men belonged to the Muslim community who were harassing Hindu women in Tamil Nadu.

However, we found that the viral clip showed two different incidents in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. Furthermore, we found that the police had made arrests for harassment of women and assaults in these incidents, which occurred on 30 October and 2 November, respectively.